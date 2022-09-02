News you can trust since 1838
Rail disruption expected to continue between Banbury and Leamington

Delays and disruption are expected to continue on the Chiltern Railway Line between Banbury and Leamington until 7pm.

By Jack Ingham
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 5:15 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 5:15 pm
Severe delays between Banbury and Leamington Spa on the railway.
All lines have now reopened following an incident between Banbury and Leamington, which the emergency services dealt with earlier.

However, Chiltern Railways warn that trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 90 minutes due to stock and staff displacement.

To keep up to date on the latest rail updates or visit the Chiltern Railways journey check website.

