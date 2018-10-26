Quarter of a million stamps donated to church used stamp appeal

More than 250,000 stamps have been donated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints used stamp appeal.

The stamps, which are sorted into UK or overseas and counted into batches of 500, are then donated to Oxfam and Leukaemia Care who sell them to raise vital funds.

The Artery, in Parsons Street, is a collection point for the stamps and is open from 9am-5.30pm, Tuesday to Friday, until 9pm on Mondays, and from 8.30am until 4pm on Saturday.

Bishop Des Waddington, local church leader said: “The response to this project by the people of the Banbury area has been incredible. People often throw away the stamps that arrive on envelopes thinking that they have no value, but they do.

“A big thank you to everyone who has been involved. Reaching 250,000 is an amazing achievement for the project that has been running for about four years.”