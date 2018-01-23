Puritans join forces with Citizens Advice in Banbury

Banbury United has announced the formation of a new partnership with the Banbury branch of Citizens Advice.

The Puritans and Citizens Advice will be known as Community Partners and will support each other with joint ventures and promotion.

The football club’s community director Martin Cantrell said: “It’s important to us that as a community football club we support other organisations that are doing sterling work in our town.

“We want to help promote the work they do and in return they will support us in our aims to attract more people to come and watch games.

“We would also encourage our fans to utilise the fantastic service Citizens Advice offers if they’re ever in need of advice,” he added.

Chief executive of Citizens Advice in Banbury Pat Wood added: “It’s very important that we convey our message of the services we can offer out into the community.

“We approached Banbury United as a community organisation because they are very high profile in our town and we think they can help us to raise our presence locally.

“It’s a mutual partnership and we’ll be doing all we can to support and promote the community efforts going on at Banbury United.”