Pupils support first ever Banbury Cash Mob event

Pupils from St John’s Priory School supported Dutch restaurant and cafe Little Amsterdam with Banbury’s first Cash Mob event.

A Cash Mob event aims to support independent businesses by flooding them with customers from the community. The Little Amsterdam event was organised in collaboration with community organisation Visit Banbury.

St Jon's Priory take part in Banbury's first ever cash Mob at Little Amsterdam NNL-190703-163122001

Headteacher Tracey Wilson said: “We are delighted to be supporting local businesses in Banbury. The town has a strong sense of community and we want to do all we can to ensure that it has a sustainable future.

“We are excited to work with other local businesses in the future and hope people will get involved in similar ventures.”

The children enjoyed a wide range of sweet and savoury pancakes from the restaurant’s menu.

Banbury businesses can get involved by following the hashtag #cashmobbanbury or by contacting @VisitBanbury via their Facebook page.