Protocol in effect to safeguard Cherwell’s rough sleepers

With temperatures set to plummet over the next few days Cherwell District Council’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) will be in effect to prevent deaths on the streets due to people sleeping rough.

SWEP ensures additional emergency beds are available for people sleeping rough when the temperature is expected to drop below zero for three consecutive days. The protocol came into effect yesterday, Wednesday, January 2.

For people who have nowhere to sleep tonight or who are concerned about someone who is homeless or sleeping rough, contact CDC’s Housing Options Team on 01295 753751 (Monday to Friday 8:45am - 5:15pm) or 01295 221531 out of hours, or email homelessreferrals@cherwell-dc.gov.uk.

Members of the public who see someone bedding down or sleeping rough, can report them via the Streetlink website or by calling 0300 500 0914. This will allow the outreach team to support individuals and identify the options available to them.

Within Banbury there are two additional organisations offering assistance;

• The Beacon Centre, St Mary’s Centre, Horsefair, Banbury, OX16 0AA is open Monday to Thursday 10:00am to 12:15pm. Anyone can access their service and they offer hot drinks, snacks and sleeping bags are available.

• Young people aged between 18 and 25 can access drop-in support from Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) at 2 Chandos Close, Banbury, OX16 4TL.