Proposal to turn old Banbury malthouse into flats

Plans to turn a listed office block in Banbury town centre into 25 flats are recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Developers want to convert the offices inside The Old Malthouse in St John’s Road into flats and provide 24 parking spaces.

Cherwell District Council planning officers believe the loss of employment land outweighs the extra housing in the centre of town.

The building has been vacant since March 2016, and the applicant says they have had little interest in new occupants, but officers argue the marketing has been weak and believes it can be a viable office.

Plus officers argue the proposal would result in environmental harm to the grade two listed building and Banbury Conservation Area.

Planning committee members will make the final decision at a meeting at 4pm tomorrow, Thursday.