Proposal for up to 90 homes outside Banbury

Permission for up to 90 houses on the outskirts of Banbury could be given at a council meeting tomorrow (Thursday, June 21).

Cherwell District Council planning committee members will decide whether or not to give outline permission to build homes west of Southam Road and north of Dukes Meadow Drive.

The planning officer recommends approving the proposal which would include retail and business premises as the site is in the Local Plan for the town.

The officer’s report says the homes’ designs as well as impacts on flooding, ecology, transport and heritage can be ‘made acceptable’ through conditions, as well as securing an ‘appropriate’ mix of affordable housing.