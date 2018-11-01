Prodrive driver backs Banbury homelessness charity

Aston Martin racing driver and Le Mans winner Darren Turner will be the guest speaker at a special fundraising event the Banbury Young Homeless Project (BYHP).

BYHP have teamed up with Prodrive and the Mill Arts Centre to organise an evening with the highly decorated driver on Tuesday, November 13 at the Mill Arts Centre.

Darren Turner will be speaking at the Mill Arts Centre

Darren Turner is one of the UK’s most successful and experienced racing rivers.

His talent was recognized early in his career when he won the much-coveted McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, joining an elite group of racers including David Coulthard, Dario Franchitti and Jenson Button.

Darren worked for many years as a test driver for the McLaren F1 team, alongside whilst forging a racing career in single-seaters, touring cars and sports cars.

Since 2005 Darren has been a key member of the Aston Martin Racing team, a partnership that has seen him win the gruelling Le Mans 24-hour race three times.

Darren will be talking about his racing career followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

BYHP chief executive Patrick Vercoe said: “We are very grateful to Darren, Prodrive, IZone and the Mill Arts Centre for supporting this special fundraising evening.”

There will also be a raffle offering a chance to win a session in a Formula 1 racing simulator at Silverstone courtesy of IZone.

Tickets for the event which begins at 7.30pm are priced at £20 for adults and £10 per child (under 16).

Tickets are available from the Mill Box Office by emailing millboxoffice@oxfordshire.gov.uk or by calling 01295 279002.