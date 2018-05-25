Primary school children excited by Brackley Town's FA Trophy visit

Primary school children and staff were excited to see Brackley Town FC's FA Trophy today (Friday, May 25) as the club shares the celebrations with the community.

The Saints lifted non-league football's biggest prize at Wembley on Sunday after beating Bromley FC in a dramatic penalty shoot-out, having equalised in the 95th minute.

Brackley Town under-18s coach Kevin Squirrell talks to the children about the club's famous FA Trophy win at Wembley

Syresham St James Primary School and Nursery was the first school to be treated to a visit from the real cup, carefully looked after by under-18s coach Kevin Squirell.

He said: "We're taking the trophy to as many schools as we can because the club wants it to be part of the community and to involve everybody.

"Seeing the kids' faces light up when they see the trophy is really special so we want to share the celebrations with them."

Some of the Syresham Primary School pupils play for Brackley's youth teams, and Kevin said it is important to recognise the development from soccer schools to playing in the first team.

Brackley Town under-18s coach Kevin Squirrell talks to the children about the club's famous FA Trophy win at Wembley

Kevin runs PE lessons at the school so they were the first to host the trophy, but lots of other schools and businesses in the area are in line for a visit.

Head teacher Kate Clough said everyone at the school was excited when Brackley won, so they wanted to get the trophy in as soon as possible.

"It's nice to get behind the team, we encourage the children to do their own sport but to follow the local club is important," she said.

"They have never seen anything like this so it's really special and something they will remember for a long time."

Nursery children were in awe of the trophy

On top of the visits, the trophy will be on display at an upcoming open training session where anyone can come and watch the players before getting a picture with the cup, as well as at pre-season friendly matches against Northampton Town FC and Oxford City FC.

Any schools or businesses that are visited by the trophy are welcome to send pictures to editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk.