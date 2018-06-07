Preparations nearly complete for Dogs for Good fun day

Dogs for Good is finishing its preparations for its summer fun day at Stoneleigh Park on June 16.

Gates open from 11am until 3pm. To mark its 30th anniversary, Dogs for Good has this year secured an RAF flypast. The Douglas C-47 Dakota, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will be flying overhead at 1.45pm.

Among the attractions will be a Dogs for Good demonstration where the charity’s trainers will show how they direct their assistance dogs to help someone in or out of bed or to pick up a phone or remote control, a police dog demonstration with West Midlands Police Dog Team and a fun dog show with categories to include cutest puppy, most handsome dog and waggiest tail. To enter the dog show, register your dog with a member of Dogs for Good staff on the day.

There will also be a dog agility and flyball course, a children’s zone with face-painting, crafting and the Splats Circus Workshops, and a craft fair.

In the SportsZone disability sports instructors will help adults and children try out a range of different activities – whether they have a disability or not. Fir Tree Falconry will bring along a selection of beautiful birds of prey.

Although the fun day is free, the charity suggests a £3 donation for car parking and encourages visitors to give a voluntary donation for activities they take part in.