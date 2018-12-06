Praying for Zibi: Family needs Banbury community’s support after tragic fall

The owner of a Banbury garage remains in a coma after falling through a ceiling – and now his family needs the community’s support.

Zibi Modrzejewski fell on his head after a plasterboard ceiling collapsed as he tried to rescue a cat in the unit next to his Modlen Garage.

The wife of the former soldier in the Polish military said they are praying for his return but asked people to support them as they face the prospect of a Christmas in hospital with Zibi.

Lidia said: “It was a stupid situation, it shouldn’t have happened, we are all in shock still.

“We’re waiting for news that’s all we can do, just waiting, because he’s sleeping and he will sleep I don’t know how long for; one, two, three weeks, a month, but he’s stable and we’re waiting.”

After the incident at the Station Approach garage, Zibi was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital by the air ambulance, which landed at Banbury United’s ground just after kick-off on Saturday.

Zibi Modrzejewski has ran Modlen Garage for ten years. Photo: Ed Newark NNL-180512-104311001

The family plans to sell the business as a result of the accident but asked for anyone who needs any vehicle repairs or servicing to come to them in the meantime as the garage is their only income source.

Lidia said: “As we’ve been running this garage for ten years, so we’ve got ten years of clients for us - it’s very important to look after them.

“But for all of us it’s very difficult to do that, to work.”

Zibi, who has two daughters Aleksandra and Kasia, lives in Banbury and has owned Modlen Garage for ten years, as well as KM Gym next door before it closed last month.

Aleksandra’s partner Ed Newark, who also works at the garage, said: “He’s one of the most honourable and upstanding blokes I know.

“He plays football every Saturday in a five-a-side team from work. Even on his days off, he chooses to come in and work.”

A police officer stopped the game at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium which had just started so the air ambulance could land on the pitch.

The garage co-owner was stabilised at the scene before being taken to the helicopter on a stretcher across the pitch to the crowd’s applause for the casualty and air ambulance staff.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance lands at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Photo: Steve Prouse

Ed said the co-owner is still in the intensive care unit at the JR but is responding well to medication and thanked all the emergency service personnel who were ‘great’.

Lidia added: “We will try to do our best while he’s away so when he opens his eyes he will be proud of us.

“He’ll be surprised by how good we are.

“We hope Zibi will work here after his recovery. He’s in the best hands so we just pray.”

Anyone who wants to help should call Ed on 07553 215840 or the garage on 01295 273079.

Banbury garage owner in serious condition after falling through ceiling to save cat