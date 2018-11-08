Poppy display at St Leonard’s Church for WWI centenary

St Leonard’s Church in Grimsbury is asking people to make poppies for their display to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice on Sunday.

Poppies can be made from fabric, paper, wool or any other material for the display which will be completed for the memorial service.

St Leonards Church, Banbury, Amistice memorabilia. Revd. Sue Burchell. NNL-180611-124952009

The church is also marking the anniversary by inviting relatives or people linked to those from Grimsbury who died during the First World War to share stories or contribute to the display of photographs and memorabilia.

Vicar Sue Burchell said: “We always have a remembrance service but this year we thought we would do something special as it’s the centenary.”

Rev Burchell said she is expecting donations from St Leonard’s Primary School, East Street Nursery and many members of the congregation.

The poppies will be pinned to a green piece of material to make a cascading effect, which will hopefully be surrounded by the memories of those who died.

Most of the decorating will be done on Saturday but poppies can be donated at any time.

St Leonard’s Church has a roll of honour with the names of those, who lived in the community, who served and died in the First World War.

The names are listed at www.saintleonards.org/celebrating-the-armistice/great-war-roll-of-honour.

Sunday’s service starts at 10am in the church and will be followed by a Service of Remembrance at 11am around the war memorial in the church garden. Anyone unable to attend on Sunday can bring poppies to the church on Saturday morning or at other times by arrangement.

For more information, call Rev Burchell on 01295 271008 or email saintleonardsbanbury@gmail.com