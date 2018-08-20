‘Poorly discarded cigarette’ causes garden fire in Hook Norton

A ‘poorly discarded cigarette’ caused a fire which partially destroyed a fence and damaged the side of a house in Hook Norton on Saturday (August 18).

Firefighters from Hook Norton and Banbury, and a specialist unit from Eynsham, were sent at around 11am after reports of a fire in the garden of a home on The Bourne.

On arrival, the crews were faced with a developing fire, which had spread from the fence, to the side of the property while the occupants were not at home.

Crews used high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire and later used powered fans to clear the property of smoke.

The fire was confirmed as accidental, caused by a poorly discarded cigarette, according to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the property was boarded up to make it secure.

Crew manager Ivor Matthews said: “This could have been a very serious incident and thankfully no one was in the property at the time.

“Members of the public are reminded to make sure they properly extinguish cigarettes and dispose of them in a safe manner.”