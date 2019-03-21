Pools at Spiceball Leisure Centre to close for refurbishment

Cherwell District Council confirm the closure of the swimming pools at Spiceball Leisure Centre for remedial and refurbishment works.

As part of a planned programme of renovation work, the swimming pools at Spiceball Leisure Centre will close at the beginning of May until early August.

During the period of closure, both the main pool and learner pool surrounds will be re-tiled and works will be carried out to the interactive splash pad area with some localised redecoration.

In addition, works will continue in the changing room and toilet areas with both floor tiles and wall tiles being replaced in some sections.

During the period of closure the open air pool at Woodgreen Leisure Centre will be available together with access to other Leisure Centres in Kidlington and Gosford and Bicester. Spiceball Leisure Centre memberships are valid at all of the above (memberships are only valid for the swimming pool at Woodgreen for the duration of the works).

Throughout the refurbishment, the remainder of the centre will remain open as normal, though there may be some disruption to the use of dry-side changing rooms, the soft play area and café.

Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “This planned maintenance work is essential to ensure the longevity and lifespan of both pools and whilst it is unfortunate that we are having to close them the decision was taken on the basis that there will be alternative swimming provision in Banbury when the Woodgreen pool opens in early May.

“We have taken the opportunity through this closure to carry out some additional refurbishment works within the changing rooms to enhance the leisure provision offered”.

The leisure centre operators, Legacy Leisure, will be making contact with customers via email and letter with further information shortly.