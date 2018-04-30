West Oxfordshire voters set for election

Voters in West Oxfordshire district will also be making their views heard as the council elects a third of its councillors on Thursday, May 3.

Residents in Chipping Norton and The Bartons wards will be choosing their representatives on West Oxfordshire District Council along with 14 others.

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Laetisia Carter will be aiming to hold onto her Chipping Norton seat, while a new councillor will be chosen to represent The Bartons.

Alongside the district council election, parish councils across the region are holding polls with 115 seats available. Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm.

The candidates for Banburyshire wards at West Oxfordshire council are:

Chipping Norton: Juliet Elizabeth Anson Byrne (Liberal Democrat), Laetisia Catherine Carter (Labour Party), Gary Elwyn Jones (Conservative Party)

The Bartons: Dave Jackson (Lib Dem), Aaron James Michael Miles (Lab), Jonny Rosemont (Con)