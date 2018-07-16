West Oxfordshire MP resigns from government over Brexit plan

The West Oxfordshire MP has resigned from his role in the Foreign Office over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for Brexit.

Robert Courts announced his resignation as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) on Twitter yesterday (Sunday, July 15), saying he ‘had to think who he wanted to see in the mirror for the rest of his life’.

“I have taken very difficult decision to resign position as PPS to express discontent with #Chequers in votes tomorrow,” he tweeted.

“I had to think who I wanted to see in the mirror for the rest of my life.

“I cannot tell the people of WOxon [West Oxfordshire] that I support the proposals in their current form.”

The Leave-supporting Conservative MP, who was elected after David Cameron stepped down following the Brexit vote, is the latest official to resign over Mrs May’s proposals for the UK to leave the European Union.

He follows Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Brexit minister Steve Baker in quitting the government in protest at the prime minister’s strategy, which will be voted on in the House of Commons today (Monday).