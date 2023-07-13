West Oxfordshire District Council to hold public consultation on residents' needs

The West Oxfordshire District Council executive is developing the area’s local plan with the help of online public consultations to be held this summer.

The council undertook an initial consultation on the Local Plan in autumn 2022 to seek views on the sort of issues people would like the plan to address.

Among the themes and ideas residents showed support for were tackling climate change, improving health and well-being in local communities, ensuring vibrant communities, and providing new housing and job opportunities.

Cllr. Carl Rylett, executive member for planning and sustainable development, said: "One of the most important functions of the council is ensuring we have a robust and ambitious plan for the future, and that plan needs to be shaped in partnership with the people it will affect our residents, businesses and stakeholders.

"One of the most important priorities for us as a council is to make sure that communities are heard in everything we do, and we urge residents to give us their views now so that we can take those on board as we start to work up the content of the new plan in more detail."

The next consultation, due to be held at the end of summer, includes ideas and opportunities for how sites or areas of land might be used in the future for such things as nature recovery, renewable energy, green space provision, and new housing or employment.