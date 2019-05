Both Chipping Norton and Kingham, Rollright and Enstone district election results have been announced.

Chipping Norton: Juliet Byrne (LD) 495 votes, Mike Cahill (Lab) 766 votes, Jonny Rosemont (Con) 631 votes.

Winner - Mike Cahill (Lab) 766 votes

Kingham, Rollright and Enstone: Steve Akers (Lab) 145 votes, Mike Baggaley (LD) 174 votes, Andrew Beaney (Con), 571 votes, Celia Kerslake (Green) 190 votes.

Winner - Andrew Beaney (Con), 571 votes