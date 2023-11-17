West Oxfordshire council welcomes councillor to new role on planning and development team

West Oxfordshire District Council has welcomed a councillor to a new role on its planning and sustainable development team.

Cllr Charlie Maynard has joined the team after Cllr Carl Rylett was forced to step down earlier this year due to personal reasons.

The role of the planning and sustainable development portfolio on the council’s executive includes looking after conservation and historic environments, maintaining landscapes and biodiversity, managing developments, and ensuring planning policies meet the 2030 requirement.

Cllr Andy Graham, leader of the council, said: “I would like to thank Cllr Rylett for his service as the planning and sustainable development portfolio holder. He has done a fantastic job working with officers on improving our planning service and working towards a more sustainable future for the district. I am sure he will continue to do a great job working for the residents of his ward.

Cllr Charlie Maynard meeting with leader of West Oxfordshire Council Cllr Andy Graham.

“I would like to welcome Cllr Maynard to the executive and look forward to working with him on this key area of council delivery as we look to plan for a future for West Oxfordshire that takes into account our need for more affordable homes, tackling the climate emergency, providing support for communities, and protecting our environment.”