West Oxfordshire council elections: Tory losses in Chipping Norton, The Bartons

The Conservatives lost to Labour in Chipping Norton and the Liberal Democrats in The Bartons in the West Oxfordshire council elections yesterday (Thursday, May 3).

Labour deputy leader Laetisia Carter held her Chippy seat with nearly 60 per cent of the vote with a 37.72 per cent turnout.

Cllr Carter wrote on Facebook: “Four years ago I won my council seat by 90 votes to represent Chipping Norton this time I won by over 600 votes!

“Chipping Norton has spoken. Thank you so much. Very happy and a bit overwhelmed to be honest.”

Witney Labour Party tweeted: “Can she do it again? Of course she can. Thanks Chipping Norton for re-electing @laetisiacarter.”

While Lib Dem Dave Jackson won The Bartons seat by just 81 votes to Jonny Rosemont of the Tories – the turnout was 52.11 per cent.

Across West Oxfordshire, the Conservatives lost a third of the seats they were defending but kept overall control of the district council.

There was a historic moment at last night’s count in Witney as lots were drawn to decide the final seat on Swinbrook and Widford Parish Council.