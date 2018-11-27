Tributes paid to former West Oxfordshire District Council chairman

West Oxfordshire District Council has paid tribute to a former chairman and councillor who died on Saturday (November 24).

Joe Walcott was elected to the council in 1995 and was chairman between 2002 and 2006, before standing down in March, 2013.

Current chairman Maxine Crossland said: “Joe was a lovely man – a real gentleman; he always had time for people and was extremely popular with staff and councillors. We are all truly saddened to hear of his passing.

“Joe was very proud of his family and of his Jamaican roots and we all enjoyed the many stories of his travels to the UK and his time in the Royal Air Force.

“He was well-known locally and did a lot of good work for Carterton and for West Oxfordshire, serving many local organisations, including Carterton Town Council. We were all delighted when his work was recognised in 2006 with an MBE from the Queen.”