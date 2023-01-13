Town council to install life-saving defibrillators at sports grounds around Banbury

As part of the new budget Banbury Town Council will install life-saving defibrillators at its five sports grounds, so that athletes who suffer cardiac arrests can receive treatment before emergency services reach the scene.

The move is a key initiative in the council’s budget plans for the coming year, alongside a focus on health and combatting climate change.

Cllr Martin Phillips, chairman of the council’s general services committee, which will oversee the installation, said: "The defibs will be attached to the pavilions at the sports fields, and the move is in line with the council’s commitment to encourage people to get active and play more sport."

Advertisement

He added: "We often read of people with no history of heart problems who suddenly collapse during a sports event, and the defibs will help them and anyone else in the area who suffers a heart attack. They are a good investment costing just £7,500 over ten years."

Health and climate change feature prominently in the budget plans as the council strives to control costs and operate in a more climate-friendly way.

One of the initiatives is the creation of municipal compost bays at Spital Farm in Grimsbury, which will be used by the council in its parks and open spaces to reduce the use of herbicides, landfill and green waste.

The council is also looking at alternative energy solutions at the town hall to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Leader of the council, Kieron Mallon, said: "This is a far-reaching budget that takes into account modern-day issues and local improvements. I’m sure many residents will welcome what we have planned.

"Banbury Town Council’s share of the total council tax bill will rise this year as the council copes with the cost increases in the same way that businesses and individuals are.

Advertisement

"We have, by prudent planning and careful costing, limited the rise to two per cent. This means that the current figure for Band D properties will go up by £2.49 a year to £127.05. That works out to £10.58 a month, and that is per household, not per person.