Tory leadership race: Banbury MP reveals her choice, Leadsom announces bid

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis has revealed who she is backing in the Conservative Party leadership race, days after neighbouring MP Andrea Leadsom announced her bid to be Prime Minister.

The South Northamptonshire MP and former Leader of the House of Commons threw her hat into the ring in the Sunday Times this weekend.

But close friend Mrs Prentis will not be supporting Mrs Leadsom, as she tweeted to say she is backing her rival Rory Stewart in the leadership contest yesterday (Monday, May 28).

“I am supporting @RoryStewartUK for Leader of the Conservatives. Rory is the person we need to unify the country & the party & deliver #Brexit quickly,” she wrote on Twitter.

“He has the track record, energy & the ideas. Decency and pragmatism are at the heart of his approach.”

So far nine Tory MPs have confirmed their bids to be party leader and PM: Mrs Leadsom, Mr Stewart, Boris Johnson, Sajid, Javid, Michael Gove, Esther McVey, Jeremy Hunt, Dominic Raab and Matt Hancock.

Andrea Leadsom MP

Mrs Leadsom will be going up against Mr Johnson and Mr Gove for a second time after all three lost out to Theresa May in 2016.

The Northants MP says she will make sure the UK leaves the EU on October 31, with or without a deal, but hopes to convince the new leaders to come up with a new withdrawal deal.

She tweeted that she has a ‘three-step plan’ for Brexit and ‘offer the decisive and compassionate leadership the country needs’.

The other Banburyshire MPs, Stratford’s Nadhim Zahawi and West Oxfordshire’s Robert Courts, are backing Mr Raab for Tory party leader.