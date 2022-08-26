The first Banbury Town Council drop-in session will start next week

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury residents will be able to meet town councillors face to face on Saturday 3 September at an open house session in the town hall.

The first meeting will take place on Saturday September 3 and will be hosted by Councillors Helen Mears and Kieron Mallon who will answer questions, listen to opinions and give advice.

The drop-in meetings will be monthly events that will enable voters to talk to councillors and discuss how the town is run.

The town hall will be open from 10 am to midday and all conversations will be confidential. There will be no need to make appointments, residents can just turn up on the day.

Drop-in sessions will take place every first Saturday of the month except January and August with councillors taking turns to meet the public.

