The first Banbury Town Council drop-in session will start next week
Banbury residents will be able to meet their town councillors face to face at open house sessions in the town hall.
The first meeting will take place on Saturday September 3 and will be hosted by Councillors Helen Mears and Kieron Mallon who will answer questions, listen to opinions and give advice.
The drop-in meetings will be monthly events that will enable voters to talk to councillors and discuss how the town is run.
The town hall will be open from 10 am to midday and all conversations will be confidential. There will be no need to make appointments, residents can just turn up on the day.
Drop-in sessions will take place every first Saturday of the month except January and August with councillors taking turns to meet the public.
Cllr Kieron Mallon, leader of the town council, said: “The meetings are important to the council as we learn what people think about what we’re doing. We find out which issues mean most to people.”