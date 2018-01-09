Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi given ministerial role in reshuffle

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi, who represents much of south Warwickshire, has been given a ministerial role in Theresa May’s reshuffle today (Tuesday, January 9).

The MP for Shipston, Oxhill, Long Compton and surrounding villages has been made parliamentary under secretary of state at Department for Education.

Mr Zahawi will be an assistant to the new education secretary Damian Hinds who was appointed yesterday, as a replacement for Justine Greening after she resigned.

The role is Mr Zahawi’s first in government.