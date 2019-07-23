Stratford MP hopes Boris will help 'defeat Corbyn once and for all'.

Banburyshire MP Nadhim Zahawi who represents south Warwickshire, has given Boris Johnson his full support.

He is eager for Mr Johnson to get Britain out of Europe and to 'defeat Jeremy Corbyn once and for all'.

Jeremy Hunt received half the number of votes that Mr Johnson received

Mr Zahawi told the Banbury Guardian: "“I am delighted that Boris Johnson has been elected leader of the Conservative Party and will enter No 10 as Prime Minister tomorrow.

"He has secured the overwhelming backing of Conservative MPs and now members giving him a clear and emphatic mandate to lead our Party in Government.

"Now the work begins to deliver Brexit by October 31 unite the country with a domestic policy overhaul and defeat Jeremy Corbyn once and for all."

Mr Zahawi joined Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, Witney MP Robert Courts and South Northants MP Andrea Leadsom in welcoming Mr Johnson as the new Tory leader.