Six Banbury parliamentry candidates to appear on live stream debate this Friday

The Banbury parliamentary candidate's hustings event this Friday (June 26) will be available to watch online via a live stream.

Banbury residents will have the opportunity to raise questions with six of the eight local General Election candidates.

Candidates that have confirmed attendance are Victoria Prentis of the Conservative Party, Liz Adams of the Liberal Democrats, Arron Baker of the Green Party, Paul Topley of Reform UK, Chris Nevile of the Climate Party and Cassi Perry who is standing as an independent.

The only two candidates standing in the July 4 General Election unable to attend are the Labour Party’s Sean Woodcock and Declan Soper of the Social Democratic Party.

Banbury residents will be able to watch a video live stream of the election hustings event this Friday.

Organised by the Banbury Community Action Group, the free-to-attend event will take place at St Mary's Church from 7pm.

For those unable to attend the hustings debate, a video live stream will be made available from 7pm on the Banbury Community Action Group Facebook page.

The event will be chaired by the vicar at St Mary's Church, Revd Serena Tajima and is a great opportunity for residents to ask the candidates questions.

Anyone wishing to ask a question can bring their question along in writing at 6.45pm on the day of the event.

Maria Huff of the Banbury Community Action Group said: “We've had a good response from the public to our hustings so far, and many questions sent in by email. It's also been lovely working together across the Banbury Acting Together network to get the volunteers we need to run the event.”

For more information, email [email protected]