Results beginning to come in for Banbury district wards

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote: Andy Aris (Green) xxx votes, Mike Bishop (Conservative) xxx votes, Jonathan Gregory (Liberal Democrat) xxx votes, Suzette Watson (Labour and Co-operative) xxx votes: Voter turnout = 32.78 per cent.

Winner -

Banbury Calthorpe and Easington: Colin Clarke (Con) xxx votes, Brent Jackson (LD) xxx votes, Phil Richards (Lab) xxx votes: Voter turnout = 30.65 per cent.

​Winner -

Banbury Cross and Neithrop: Hannah Banfield (Lab) xxx votes, Alastair Milne-Home (Con) xxx votes,John Whitwell (LD) xxx votes: Voter turnout = 31.67 per cent.

​Winner -

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown: David Beverly (Con) xxx votes, Carrick Cameron (Green) xxx votes, Perran Moon (Lab) xxx votes: Voter turnout = 29.12 per cent.

​Winner -

Banbury Hardwick: Nathan Bignell (Con) 817 votes, Heather Firkin (UKIP) 194 votes, Karl Kwiatkowski (Green) 215 votes, Blue Watson (Lab) 417 votes: Voter turnout = 26.24 per cent.

​Winner - Nathan Bignell (Con) 817 votes

Banbury Ruscote: Chris Phillips (Con) 487 votes, Ian Thomas (LD) 189 votes, Sean Woodcock (Lab) 790 votes: Voter turnout = 23.84 per cent.

​Winner - Sean Woodcock (Lab) 790 votes:

Cllr Woodcock said: "Thanks for everyone that voted for me and that voted in general with the disillusionment in politics at the moment. You'd expect low turnouts we've had high ones in Chewrwell. I'll continue to work as hard as I can for Banbury and Cherwell."

Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton: Anne Cullen (Lab) xxx votes, Douglas Webb (Con) xxx votes, Julian Woodward (LD) xxx votes: Voter turnout = 40.78 per cent.

​Winner -

Deddington: Aaron Bliss (Green) xxx votes, Hugo Brown (Con) xxx votes, Nigel Davis (LD) xxx votes, Annette Murphy (Lab) xxx votes: Voter turnout = 38.47 per cent.

​Winner -

Fringford and Heyfords: Ian Corkin (Con) xxx votes, Alan Harris (UKIP) xxx votes, Dillie Keane (LD) xxx votes, Jenny Tamblyn (Green) xxx votes: Voter turnout = 34.87 per cent.

​Winner -

Overall turnout percentage = 32.92.

Will Banbury follow the national trend of voting against the two main parties as a reaction to the Brexit fiasco? Or will Cherwell District Council be unaffected?

The wards up for grabs are; Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote; Calthorpe and Easington; Banbury Cross and Neithrop; Grimsbury and Hightown; Hardwick; Ruscote; Cropredy Sibfords and Wroxton; Deddington and the Fringfords and Heyfords wards.

There is also a Banbury Town Council by-election for the Hardwick West ward.

Results and reaction to follow.