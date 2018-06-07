Residents reminded to rate Cherwell services in review of council

As it approaches the half-way mark, residents are being urged to take part in Cherwell District Council’s six-week annual satisfaction survey.

Set to end on Tuesday, June 19 the survey asks residents to rate district council services and whether it provides value for money.

Cherwell District Council leader Barry Wood

Once again this year’s survey is being conducted by the external market research organisation, Marketing Means.

Anyone can complete the survey online or alternatively hard copies can be requested by calling 01295 227001 or emailing consultation@cherwellandsouthnorthants.gov.uk for any resident who cannot access the online survey.