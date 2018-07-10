Protests planned for Donald Trump’s visit to Blenheim Palace

US President Donald Trump will be in Oxfordshire on Thursday (July 12) for a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace – and there are already protests planned.

The controversial president will travel to Winston Churchill’s birthplace in Woodstock with First Lady Melania Trump for the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Blenheim Palace

Protesters are expected to be outside the palace gates at 5.30pm, including local members of the Labour Party, to show their opposition to his visit.

Following a NATO summit in Brussels, Mr Trump will attend the dinner with 100 other guests, including representatives from across UK industries.

The evening will start with a military ceremony in the palace’s Great Court performed by the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh guards and the bands will play the Liberty Fanfare, Amazing Grace, and the National Emblem.

During dinner, the Countess of Wessex’s Orchestra will perform a series of classic British and American hits, the prime minister’s deputy spokesman said.

The West Oxfordshire Labour members have written an open letter to the president, saying they object to his visit, while Banbury Labour leader Sean Woodcock said they will also be joining the protest.

“Mr President, we fear you see building a wall as your finest hour; wrenching children from their mothers; stirring hatred towards minorities and isolating America from the rest of the world,” the letter says.

“Winston Churchill’s finest hour was to fight all the things you stand for: hate, bigotry, racism and fear. He fought and he won.

“We believe his values will win against yours, but until that time we cannot, in all conscience, welcome you to his birth place or to West Oxfordshire.”