A petition signed by more than 200 people has been handed to Oxfordshire County Council to get new signage put up at either end of Nuneham Courtenay – a village said to have only 86 homes in it – to the south east of Oxford.

It asks the county’s highways department for solar powered vehicle activated signs to warn approaching drivers of the likelihood of wildlife, predominantly peacocks and peahens, being in the road.

Mandy Rigault, Nuneham Courtenay’s parish representative for transport, said: “The road through Nuneham is straight and in the case of those travelling south, away from Oxford, it slopes downhill.

“Vehicles regularly seem to be exceeding the speed limit of 30 miles per hour (mph). We hope this may soon be lowered to 20mph, which would give the peafowl much more time to cross, but this is still a hope rather than a reality.

“While the loss or injury of any creature is distressing, peafowl are particularly vulnerable as they are classified as a non-native species and as such are not entitled to veterinary care unless it is paid for. Wildlife charities will not treat peafowl which leaves them to suffer or die if they are injured by humans.

“In the aforementioned cases both birds died. One of them was an iconic white peahen, leaving behind an egg.

“We are going to campaign for a change in the law so peafowl enjoy the same rights as foxes, rabbits and badgers. However, although care may still be required, it would be better by far for no birds to need it.”

Councillor Tim Bearder (Lib Dem, Wheatley), the county’s cabinet member for highways, offered hope through the recent financing of 20mph schemes across the county and promised to look into the requested signage.

He said: “You spoke as though the 20mph coming to the village would be an aspirational thing, last week we signed off the budget to make sure it need not be.

“We have the money set aside so each village that wants it can have a 20mph zone. By looking at the petition this is certainly something that your village feels strongly about.

“I think to protect the wildlife – and people as well – we do need to bring the roads down to 20mph through villages like yours and that is why I am also calling on the government to allow devolved powers to local councils.

“There has not been a fixed-point speed camera installed in the county since 1998 and that is ridiculous given that your village in particular, which is essentially a straight road, could be helped by having one.