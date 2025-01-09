Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The government’s plans to shake up local government and its impact on Oxfordshire will be discussed by councillors in a meeting today (January 9).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxfordshire County Council, which is holding the extra cabinet meeting, will consider a report recommending that it should write to the government saying it is committed to being fast-tracked into a mayoral strategic authority for Thames Valley.

It is also recommended to express “significant concerns” about the prospect of postponing the 2025 local elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that it would accept the elections being postponed as long as the government commits to an “ambitious timescale” of elections to a new unitary council in May 2026.

The government’s plans to shake up local government and its impact on Oxfordshire will be discussed by councillors in a meeting today.

This comes after the government released a devolution white paper last month, which introduced proposals to abolish district councils, create unitary authorities in areas where they are not currently in place and bring them under large mayoral combined authorities.

Oxfordshire is under a two-tier authority where certain services are provided by the county council, such as highways maintenance, adult social care and education, while other services like housing, waste collection, parks and leisure are maintained by district councils.

Leaders of the county’s district councils will speak at the meeting, including Susan Brown, (Oxford City Council), David Hingley (Cherwell District Council), Andy Graham (West Oxfordshire District Council), Bethia Thomas (Vale of White Horse District Council) and David Rouane (South Oxfordshire District Council).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Leffman, leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “Across England there is a lot of change ahead in the world of local government, triggered by the government’s recent white paper.

“We want to take full advantage of all the opportunities on offer for the benefit of local people both here in Oxfordshire and in our neighbouring areas.

“No decisions have yet been taken and lot of detailed discussions are still to take place between councils within Oxfordshire, across the Thames Valley and between all of those councils, their areas and central government.

“However, we are all aware that we need to work at pace to secure the advantages on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devolution was also discussed at the Cherwell District Council meeting on Monday, January 6.

In a statement released after the meeting, leader of Cherwell District Council David Hingley said: “As the Government progresses with its proposals to reorganise local government for two-tier areas such as Oxfordshire, engaging in open discussions and exploring how local councils can maintain strong connections with their communities will be vital, and this commitment to dialogue is the approach we seek to pursue here.

“As demonstrated by the work of district councils over the past several decades, the value of local connections cannot be overstated.

“At the same time, we recognise the Government’s focus on Mayoral Combined Authorities and the benefits of delivering at scale.”