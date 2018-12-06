Oxfordshire council tax rise but more money for social care

Oxfordshire County Council plans to spend more money on its children and adult social services while increasing council tax in its budget for 2019/20.

Next year the council proposes to increase funding by £8m for children’s services and £5m for adults to account for rising demand.

By 2023, its children’s social care budget will have more than doubled in ten years if approved by councillors in February.

Residents and other stakeholders can comment on proposals as part of the formal budget consultation process.

Council leader Ian Hudspeth said: “Pressure on funding for day-to-day council services remains intense for all councils, including here in Oxfordshire.

“We have listened to residents so that we can improve our services and continue to support all of Oxfordshire’s thriving communities.”

The council’s plan, agreed at the last budget in February, to raise council tax by 2.99 per cent in 2019/20 and 1.99 per cent in the following years remains the same.

But a spokesman said funding for local government beyond 2020 is uncertain, with councils waiting for funding decisions from central government which will not be known until late 2019.

To find out more about the proposals, read the consultation booklet and take part online at oxfordshire.gov.uk/budget.

Alternatively pick up a copy of the booklet at a library or email views to budget@oxfordshire.gov.uk.

The closing date for comments is January 6.