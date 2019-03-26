Oxford councillor among Labour choices for Banbury MP

An Oxford councillor is in the running to take the Labour Party’s nomination for the Banbury and Bicester constituency whenever the general election takes place.

Jamila Azad is joined by the leader of Cherwell District Council’s Labour group, Sean Woodcock, and party campaigner Suzette Watson.

The party will decide who will stand against current Tory MP Victoria Prentis at a meeting at Banbury Town Hall on April 6.

Mrs Prentis has been the MP for the Banbury constituency – which also includes Bicester – since May 2015.

She beat Mr Woodcock in both May 2015 and June 2017 general elections, although her majority was cut from 18,395 in 2015 to 12,399 in 2017.

Liberal Democrat county councillor John Howson also stood against Mrs Prentis and Mr Woodcock in 2015 and 2017.

Nathan Briant , Local Democracy Reporting Service