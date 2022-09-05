Opposition group call on Cherwell District Council to declare cost of living emergency

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherwell District Council.

At the last full council meeting, the POG – which is a coalition of Lib Dem, Green and Independent councillors - brought a motion proposing a cost of living emergency declaration and calling on the government to help residents and businesses in the district.

The opposition group also asked the government to expand the Rural Fuel Duty Rate Relief into Oxfordshire and called for solid fuel, oil and bottled gas to be included in the Ofgem energy cap.

The POG group called for financial support for the most vulnerable in the district and highlighted the need for more investment into renewables to decarbonise the energy sector and avoid future energy crises.

Cllr David Hingley of the Lib Dems said: “Our motion allowed the council to demonstrate its serious commitment to working with Government and others to find effective and sustainable ways to tackle the cost-of-living crisis here in Cherwell.

Cllr Ian Middleton of the Green Party said: “With winter just around the corner and more increases in the pipeline this year and next, we have to stand firm behind the residents and businesses of Cherwell and declare a cost of living emergency.

“The lack of a government commitment towards decarbonising our energy system continues to lock us all into an iniquitous spiral of climate change and cost increases, leaving rural households forced to rely on oil, bottled gas or solid fuels particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in world oil prices."

The Conservatives, who remain the biggest party in the council and as such have overall control, responded by issuing a statement: “Conservative-controlled Cherwell District Council takes very seriously its role regarding the cost of living. The council has already distributed £6.7 million in Council Tax Rebates to eligible households."

"In addition, the council leader has asked for a meeting with the relevant Secretary of State to request an update regarding the possibility of a review of the energy cap to cover all types of domestic fuel; an expansion of the Rural Fuel Duty Rate Relief; and additional support for Councils so that they can aid the most vulnerable.”

This comes only weeks after Cherwell’s Labour leader Cllr Sean Woodcock appealed to Cherwell District Council leader, Cllr Barry Wood to take action to help residents who are struggling to manage inflation and rising bill prices in the area.