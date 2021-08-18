Northamptonshire County Council spent £1.1m on redundancy payments to 36 workers last year, government stats reveal

The now-defunct Northamptonshire County Council spent £1.1 million on redundancy payments to 36 workers in 2020/21, government statistic show.

Figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) reveal there were 30 staff laid off the previous year, at a cost of £1.3 million.

The total value of exit packages nationally more than halved from £544 million in 2016-17 to £252 million last year in real terms.

The old Northamptonshire County Council headquarters at One Angel Square in Northampton

The Association of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers (ALACE) fears job losses will continue across England because the Government does not see local councils as a priority.

ALACE honorary secretary Ian Miller said: "The higher spend between 2014 and 2017 reflects that councils were making very significant reductions in their workforce at that time as a result of the Government's austerity programme which has cut funding for local government since 2010.

"Job cuts will continue because local government has not been a priority for this or previous governments."

The figures were published as part of the government's research into ending 'excessively high' exit payments in the public sector.

Legislation passed last year – which capped payments at £95,000 – was revoked in February after the Government admitted it may have had 'unintended consequences' for the lowest paid workers.

Mr Miller said the figures show there is no need for a cap when the average exit payment is just £26,703.

The average cost of all exit packages in Northamptonshire last year was slightly higher, at £31,765 – down from £43,783 in 2019-20.

Mr Miller added that councils aim to protect frontline services, and that workforce reductions slowed in 2020-21 because the focus was on responding to the pandemic.

Since 2014-15, the average cost of exit payments has risen by 31 per cent for senior employees – when adjusted for inflation – and 15 per cent for those below this level.

Mr Miller said costs for older employees tend to be higher as the local government pension scheme requires immediate payment of pension rights where someone over 55 is made redundant, or let go to make the council run more efficiently.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said its survey of local authorities indicated that many planned redundancies in 2020 and 2021 for several reasons, including funding shortages and local government reorganisation.

It said council restructures tend to be focused on removing senior posts, which means older, longer-serving and higher paid staff are often the ones affected – and these workers are also more likely to volunteer for redundancy.

An LGA spokesman said: "Councils are required to ensure termination payments are fair, proportionate, lawful and provide value for money for the taxpayer."

The MHCLG said councils are best placed to make decisions, but that the Government is still committed to tackling excessive exit payments.