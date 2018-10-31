North Oxfordshire MP welcomes measures in ‘great’ Budget

North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis welcomed a number of measures announced in the Budget, which she described as ‘great’.

The Conservative MP backed the Chancellor’s announcements of extra money for the NHS, Brexit and prisons, as well as new housing measures, in the House of Commons yesterday (Tuesday, October 30).

“This is a great Budget,” she said in a response to shadow health minister Julie Cooper.

“I am glad that the Chancellor has set aside substantial amounts to prepare for all eventualities as we approach Brexit.

“The Banbury constituency’s vote in the referendum was the closest in the country; by 500 people, we voted to leave.

“Now, I hear a great deal of unity locally over the need to get on with getting a deal. The uncertainty of Brexit is challenging for my constituents.

“With a good deal done, I really look forward to a pro-growth spending review early next year.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond announced his annual Budget on Monday, which included lots of new spending and tax changes.

Mrs Prentis said she was ‘pleased’ to hear the figures on the economy, as well as the extra £20.5bn for the NHS over the next five years, but added that it must ‘translate into extra people doing the right thing in the right place’.

“Nobody is pretending that every sort of complicated surgery can be done everywhere, but A&E, paediatrics and simply having a baby with the benefit of an epidural should be provided locally,” she said.

“I know that the new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care agrees with this broad premise and I look forward to talking about my local situation with him.”

On housing, the MP said she welcomed the new measures, which included expanded stamp duty relief and more money to build homes, as three new houses are built a day in north Oxfordshire.