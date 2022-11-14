North Oxfordshire households to receive food vouchers worth £100 to help with Christmas

Thousands of north Oxfordshire households will receive £100 food vouchers in time for Christmas.

Last month, Cherwell District Council’s executive committed to providing the food vouchers to households experiencing hardship as part of a package to address the cost of living crisis.

The initial fund of £250,000 has now been topped up to £354,200, meaning that the council can give vouchers to all 3,542 households in the area that receive housing benefit.

Cllr Phil Chapman, food champion and portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “Although Oxfordshire is a prosperous county, Cherwell district contains some areas where people experience real hardship. We can’t ignore the fact that the pressure on their budgets will only intensify as the cost of living increases into winter.

“There is no need for the qualifying households to apply, but we ask people who get housing benefit to look out for an important letter from us in the post.

“I am very pleased to be taking this proactive step and hope it will make a real difference to thousands of households in time for Christmas.”

Residents do not need to apply for the vouchers they will automatically qualify if they were in receipt of housing benefit as of October 5 and will receive a letter from the council.