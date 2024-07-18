New leader of Labour Group elected for Banbury council as former takes on role in Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Labour Group at Cherwell District Council has chosen a new leader following the election of Sean Woodcock as the new MP for Banbury.

Hook Norton resident Amanda Watkins has been elected as the new leader of the Labour Group at the district council.

Former leader Sean Woodcock has stepped down to focus on his role as MP but will remain district councillor for Grimsbury and Hightown.

Amanda, who was previously the deputy leader of the Labour Group, was first elected to the council in May 2022 as the councillor for the Ruscote Ward.

She said: “I was thrilled to be elected as the leader of the Labour Group at Cherwell.

"I recognise the importance of representing the public in a fair and sympathetic manner and will always endeavour to do my very best for all parties concerned, and I will always lead by example.

"I am very much looking forward to working with all members of the Labour Group and all other political groups in Cherwell as we try to achieve the very best outcomes for the residents and businesses of this district.”

Amanda was born and raised in Port Talbot before moving to Hook Norton with her husband Pete and children, who attended the village school and Chipping Norton Secondary School.

Before retirement in 2019, Amanda had a career as a science teacher at secondary schools in Oxfordshire and is a member of the Institute of Physics and the Royal Society of Biology.

Away from politics, she enjoys aqua aerobics, pilates, gardening, live music, walking her dog and spending time with her family.

Cllr Andrew Crichton is now the Labour Group’s deputy leader.