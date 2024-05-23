'New era for Cherwell' - Liberal Democrats form minority administration with Greens in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats have declared that it is a ‘new era for Cherwell’ after forming a minority administration with the Green and Independent Alliance to run Cherwell District Council.

The decision came at yesterday’s (May 22) council meeting, where leader of the Liberal Democrats group Cllr David Hingley was appointed leader of the council.

During the meeting, fellow Lib Dem councillor Lesley McLean was appointed as deputy leader of Cherwell District Council.

Cllr Hingley said: “This is a significant moment. In 2023/24, people in Cherwell voted for change, and we hope to be the change Cherwell asked for. I do not underestimate the trust voters place in us and the responsibility of leadership.

The newly appointed executive of Cherwell District Council following last night's meeting.

"I am glad we were able to form a governing group. As a team, we acknowledge the hard work that lies ahead, but we are not daunted by the prospect.

“Since the election results, the Lib Dems have collaborated effectively with other parties to advance the council during this critical time. We believe it’s been in residents’ best interest to invite councillors who share our values and goals to discuss how we could best work together to lead Cherwell into a brighter future."

Following the May 2 local elections, the Lib Dems became the biggest party at the council for the first time in the council’s history but didn’t have enough seats to form a majority.

The party has now joined up with Green Party councillors and independent councillors, as it did under the Progressive Oxfordshire banner to run the council as a minority administration.

Cllr David Hingley has been appointed the new leader of Cherwell Distruct Council.

Cllr Hingley added: “During discussions with the Green and Independent Alliance, we found common ground on how we can best serve residents as well as local businesses and organisations, I look forward to getting on with the job.”

Deputy leader Cllr Lesley McLean said: “This is a new era for Cherwell, we will now be working hard to establish what we have inherited and plan how we can best manage the council for the benefit of all the residents of Cherwell district”.

Cherwell District Council had previously been led for 20 years by Conservative councillor Barry Wood, who stepped down from his role following the results of this month's elections.

During his speech at the meeting, Cllr Wood said: “I do hereby resign as the leader of the best district council in the country. I was first elected leader at the general meeting in 2004.

"Highlights for me have been firstly the regeneration of Bicester and Banbury town centres by building Pioneer Square and Castle Quay and secondly the building and occupation of 17,600 new homes and thirdly the help we gave to residents during the pandemic.”

Following Cllr Wood’s resignation speech, the leaders of each party paid tribute to him and the work he had been involved with over the past 20 years as leader of the council.

More history was made at the meeting when Labour councillor Dr Chukwudi Okeke was appointed the first person of black African origin to occupy the position of council chairman.

Following his appointment, Cllr Okeke said: “I made history two years ago by becoming the first councillor from a black ethnic minority to be elected to this council.