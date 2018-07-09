New chief executive for Cherwell and Oxfordshire councils set for approval

The current chief executive of Cherwell District and South Northamptonshire councils is set to be given the same role but for Oxfordshire County Council.

Yvonne Rees is currently the joint chief executive for Cherwell and South Northants, but the partnership between the two councils is being scrapped with the two Oxfordshire councils joining up.

The county council is recommended to approve the appointment of Ms Rees as ‘joint chief executive and head of paid service’ at a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, June 10).

Ms Rees was appointed as Cherwell and South Northants’ joint chief executive in March last year after five years at councils in Surrey and has been working in local government for nearly 30 years.

The partnership between Cherwell and South Northants, which has saved £3m in spending, is being scrapped due to the reorganisation of local governance in Northamptonshire, sparked by the county council’s financial collapse.

When the new proposed partnership was announced last month, current Oxfordshire County Council chief executive Peter Clark said he would step down.

Councillors in south Northamptonshire feel like they have been left short-changed as Liberal Democrat Cllr Martin Johns said: “It appears that South Northants has been mugged.

“The rather cosy relationship between Cherwell and South Northants Conservatives seems to have benefited Oxfordshire rather than our residents here in Northamptonshire.

“As the councils separate it could be south Northamptonshire that are left in the lurch with temporary appointments whilst Cherwell retains the most senior and experienced managers.”