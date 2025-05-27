MP holds meeting to discuss crime and anti-social behaviour in Banbury and Chipping Norton

A meeting takes place this week between Banbury MP Sean Woodcock and a number of organisations to discuss crime and anti-social behaviour in his constituency.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Woodcock has invited residents to send their questions or opinions in advance of the Crime and Anti Social Behaviour Roundtable he will be hosting tomorrow (Wednesday) with police and other organisations.

The meeting brings together the police, councils and other organisations to discuss crime and anti-social behaviour in the constituency and how police and the public can work together to tackle them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not a public event but residents with subjects to share can email Mr Woodcock at [email protected] or call his office on 01295 981131.

Banbury Town Hall, where a round table discussion is taking place on Wednesday

Mr Woodcock said: “We need a joined up approach to tackle the scourge of crime and anti-social behaviour in our towns and villages. I’ve called this meeting to allow residents and community organisations from across Banbury and Chipping Norton to feedback their ideas and concerns – and also to give police and other authorities the chance to have their say.

“No suggestion or idea is wrong, even if you just want to offer your thoughts on the situation, I encourage you to email in.”

The event takes place at Banbury Town Hall and includes Thames Valley Police, Cherwell District Council, Banbury Town Council, Oxfordshire County Council, Banbury BID, Banbury Old Town Association, Banbury Chamber of Commerce, Rev Serena Tajima, Vicar of St Mary’s, Banbury, The Hill Community Centre and Distraction Community Youth Project.

It is by invitation only – but groups who asked to be included after it was publicised have been invited to attend.