More restaurants, leisure facilities or housing? Have your say on the future of Banbury’s town centre

Have your say on the future of Banbury's town centre

The comprehensive consultation project, titled Banbury Vision 2050, will influence improvements in the town over the next 30 years.

The council approved a report that outlines what the vision seeks to achieve in an executive meeting on Monday January 9.

Advertisement

Cllr Ian Corkin, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for regeneration and economy, said: "We’re committed to the long-term regeneration and renewal of Banbury town centre, as the successful opening of Castle Quay Waterfront last year shows.

"With that major piece of work complete, we’re now looking at what’s next for Banbury.

"We know there are both challenges and opportunities for the town, including some fundamental shifts taking place in consumer behaviour, and what people expect of town centres as a result.

"We therefore need a clear vision for the future of Banbury that reflects the ambitions of everyone who uses the town centre, as well as these wider dynamic changes in the economy."

Advertisement

Dates will be announced for the initial consultations in the coming weeks, but the first meeting is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023.