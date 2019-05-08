MEP candidates prepare for Banbury hustings

With the European elections now confirmed as taking place on May 23 there will be a chance to meet the candidates during a town hall hustings next week.

Organised by Banbury for Europe, the public, the non partisan event takes place on Monday, May 13 from 7pm at Banbury Town Hall.

All nine parties and the three independents who are standing in our region have been invited to attend and state their case.

Each candidate will give a five minute speech outlining their manifesto, the speeches being followed by questions from the floor.

Parties confirmed to be represented are Labour, Lib Dems, Change UK, Greens, Socialist Party of GB, UKEU Party, and Michael Turberville (independent).

The event is free but tickets must be sought from www.eventbrite.co.uk.