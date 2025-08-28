Local reaction after Nigel Farage announces deportation plans at Oxfordshire conference

Local politicians and the Bishop of Oxford have reacted after Nigel Farage announced plans, at a conference in Oxfordshire, to detain and deport thousands of asylum seekers if his party is elected to government.

The Reform UK leader, along with senior party member Zia Yusuf launched the plans, called “operation restoring justice” at Oxford Airport in Kidlington on Tuesday (August 26) morning.

The party said they would deport up to 600,000 migrants who arrive by small boat in five years, increase capacity for detention centres to 24,000, and secure deals with Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran to return migrants to their countries.

They added that they would do this by leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, which would only apply to British citizens and those who have a legal right to work in the UK.

Calum Miller, MP for Bicester and Woodstock, and Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford, have written open letters in response to Nigel Farage's announcements at an Oxfordshire conference.

Mr Farage warned that there was a “genuine threat to public order” if no action was taken on the issue.

Councillor Hao Du, who represents Didcot South and is the only Reform councillor in Oxfordshire, said he thought the leader’s proposals were “long overdue”.

“I think he spoke clearly and strongly about issues that are genuine, that people care about, and that desperately need to be addressed.

He added that local councils “should do everything in their power” to stop hotels from being used to house asylum seekers.

Half a dozen protestors from the Oxford branch of Stand Up to Racism stood by the exit of the airport with placards, shouting ‘refugees are welcome here’.

Green councillor Ian Middleton, who represents Kidlington East on the district and county council, said: “It’s deeply disturbing that Mr Farage was allowed to use Oxford Airport as a platform for this divisive and poisonous rhetoric, especially given its proximity to Campsfield House, which is due to re-open soon.

“These dog whistle proposals are simply warmed over policies from a failed Conservative government which ended up costing the UK taxpayer hundreds of millions of pounds whilst achieving precisely nothing.

“Oxfordshire is recognised as a county of sanctuary welcoming people fleeing war, oppression and famine.

“The recent upsurge in victimisation of innocent asylum seekers, forced to live in hotels, is the result of reprehensible figures like Farage and others fostering the hatred and public disorder they feed on.

“It needs to be made clear that Farage and his cronies do not speak for the vast majority of Oxfordshire.”

Conservative councillor Liam Walker, one of the opposition leaders on the county council, said: “I want to be absolutely clear – I don’t support making deals with countries like Afghanistan as suggested by Reform UK, and therefore doing some sort of deal with the Taliban to facilitate this.

“For too long, political parties of all colours have been guilty of relying on slogans, headline numbers, and bold promises which fail to deliver.

“This approach has let people down and fuelled frustration.

“What the country needs is a credible and workable plan to finally get a grip on illegal immigration – not more grandstanding on a stage with a flag, making claims that won’t be kept.

“People want action, not empty words and we have got to start by making it less attractive to get on a dinghy and arrive on our shores.”

He added that keeping asylum seekers in hotels was “not a long-term solution” and that he supported calls for more detention centres to be open, such as Campsfield House in Kidlington.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he disagreed with Farage’s claims that the country was on the precipice of civil disorder over migrants.

The Lib Dems criticised the policy for “ripping up” human rights and sending money to the Taliban, while the Conservatives accused Reform UK of “re-heating and recycling” their previous ideas for tackling immigration.

Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester and Woodstock Calum Miller wrote a letter to Mr Farage, stating that Oxfordshire is “a community interested in solving problems, not fuelling conflict”, and accused him of using “empty slogans”.

In the letter, Miller agreed that the immigration system was broken but said: “It needs urgent practical reform: fair, managed migration to meet workforce shortages, a faster asylum system and support for those fleeing war and persecution.

“That requires cooperation and honesty, not division.”

Bishop of Oxford, Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft, also published an open letter in response to Nigel Farage’s announcement on Tuesday.

In the letter, he calls Nigel Farage ‘deeply disturbing’ for seeking to play on the fear of the stranger to ‘stoke division for political advantage’.

He said: “I disagree profoundly with your attempts to politicise the questions of migration and asylum by deliberately increasing fear of the stranger in our communities.

“Community cohesion and mutual respect are vital assets in any local community. There are many, many forces which seek to separate good neighbours and sow distrust.

“We have seen an increase in hate crime in recent months, even in this kindest and most international of cities. To see any politician with a public platform seeking to play on these fears and stoke division for political advantage is deeply disturbing.

“I agree with the need to focus energy and leadership on the questions you are highlighting. However, for the sake of our local communities, I would appeal to every party to depoliticise this most toxic of issues and seek cross party agreement on solutions wherever possible.”