Local elections will take place in Oxfordshire on May 2 for Cherwell District Council, as well as Oxford City Council and West Oxfordshire District Council - and people across the county will also able to vote in the police and crime commissioner elections.

The South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse District councils will not be holding local elections after these took place last year.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors are elected for four year terms and the electoral cycles vary according to the council.

With the local elections fast approaching, here is everything you need to know about casting that all important vote next month.

There will also be elections for Banbury Town Council and parish council elections.

To find out more visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/info/11/elections/1152/elections-2024

The Cherwell District Councillors whose seat is up for election are as follows:

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote – Adam Nell

Banbury Calthorpe and Easington – Kieron Mallon

Banbury Cross and Neithrop – Matt Hodgson

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown – Andy Beere

Banbury Hardwick – John Donaldson

Banbury Ruscote – Mark Cherry

Bicester East – Sandy Dallimore

Bicester North and Caversfield – Lynn Pratt

Bicester South and Ambrosden – Dan Sames

Bicester West – Les Sibley

Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton – George Reynolds

Deddington – Bryn Williams

Fringford and Heyfords – Patrick Clarke

Kidlington East – Maurice Billington

Kidlington West – Dorothy Walker

Launton and Otmoor – Simon Holland

Police and crime commissioner election

This will be held across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire to choose the next police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley region for a four-year term.

The PCC sets the agenda for Thames Valley Police as well as its budget, overseeing their local police force and fire service.

The PCC incumbent is Conservative Matthew Barber who was elected in 2021 in an election delayed by the Covid pandemic and a subsequent re-run.

He will be contested by Liberal Democrat Tim Bearder, Labour’s Tim Starkey and two independent candidates, Ben Holden-Crowther and Russell Douglas Fowler.

You must be registered to vote

There is still time to register to vote for the May elections but you need to do so by 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 16.

To get on the electoral register you must be aged 16 or over. Anyone over the age of 18 will be able to vote.

You normally only need to register once – not for every election.

You’ll need to register again if you’ve changed your name, address or nationality.

To register, visit the gov.uk website.

You must have a valid form of photo identification to vote in-person

More than 100 people showed up to vote in the borough elections last year and were not able to because they did not have the correct identification.

There are 22 acceptable forms of ID which include passports and driving licences.

Anyone registered to vote without the correct ID – or who no longer looks like their photo – can apply for a free document known as a Voter Authority Certificate before Wednesday, April 24.

The name on the ID should be the same name on the electoral register and photocopies are not accepted.

Voters can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online or by phoning the council to request an application form by post.