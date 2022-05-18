Lifelong Banburian chosen to serve as next town mayor

A lifelong Banburian has been chosen to serve as the next mayor of Banbury.

Cllr Jayne Strangwood took office at an inauguration ceremony at Banbury Town Hall on Tuesday May 17.

She said: “My father Keith Strangwood was twice deputy mayor and I am proud to follow in his footsteps.

“I am honoured to be serving the town this year – at a time when we will celebrate the 70-year reign of our much-loved Queen, and I’m looking forward to joining all Banburians at the upcoming platinum jubilee events.

“I'm Banbury born and bred and I have seen much change to the town over the years.

“There are many diverse aspects to our wonderful town, and as mayor I hope to bring people from all walks of life together to appreciate Banbury as much as I do.”

Cllr Strangwood took over from outgoing mayor Cllr Shaida Hussain.

