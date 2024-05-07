Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The party gained ten seats, boosting its representation at the council from nine to 19 seats.

The Conservatives now have three seats on the council and the Liberal Democrats have one seat.

Banbury mayor Fiaz Ahmed and leader of the Conservatives on Oxfordshire County Council Eddie Reeves were among the Conservatives who lost their seats.

Shaida Hussain, Labour Group leader on Banbury Town Council, said: “I’m so grateful to the people of Banbury for supporting Labour. Residents were telling us that they were fed up of being taken granted by Conservatives, who have been in power at the town council for 50 years now.

“Now the hard work begins, to repay the trust the people of Banbury have placed in our party. We will do our utmost to bring new ideas to improve our town and deliver the fresh start Banbury needs.”