Labour Party takes control of Banbury Town Council for the first time

The Labour Party has taken control of Banbury Town Council for the first time following Thursday’s (May 2) election.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th May 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 16:55 BST
The party gained ten seats, boosting its representation at the council from nine to 19 seats.

The Conservatives now have three seats on the council and the Liberal Democrats have one seat.

Banbury mayor Fiaz Ahmed and leader of the Conservatives on Oxfordshire County Council Eddie Reeves were among the Conservatives who lost their seats.

The Labour Party has taken control of Banbury Town Council for the first time.

Shaida Hussain, Labour Group leader on Banbury Town Council, said: “I’m so grateful to the people of Banbury for supporting Labour. Residents were telling us that they were fed up of being taken granted by Conservatives, who have been in power at the town council for 50 years now.

“Now the hard work begins, to repay the trust the people of Banbury have placed in our party. We will do our utmost to bring new ideas to improve our town and deliver the fresh start Banbury needs.”

Sean Woodcock, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Banbury said: “Gaining control of Banbury Town Council is a historic achievement for Labour."

