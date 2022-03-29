Anyone who has moved home since they last registered to vote, has changed their name, or recently turned 18 will need to register to vote before midnight on April 14 if they want to have their say on polling day.

Yvonne Rees, returning officer for Cherwell District Council, said: “District councillors are in charge of vital public services like planning, housing, leisure and waste collection. We want as many people as possible to have their say on who they want as their local representatives.

“Postal and proxy votes are great options to have if you think you may not be able to get to the polling station on 5 May. We are asking people to plan ahead based on what’s right for them and make sure they are aware of the various important deadlines.”

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherwell District Council has three councillors representing each of its 16 wards. A third of the seats, one per ward, are up for election three out of every four years. 31 parish councils in the district also have scheduled elections on the same date, and there will be one unscheduled parish by-election.

The following parish councils in the Banbury area have seat up for election in May: Barford St John and St Michael, Bloxham, Broughton, Deddington, Duns Tew, Epwell, Finmere, Heyford Park, Hornton, Milcombe, North Newington, Shenington with Alkerton, Shutford, Sibford Ferris, Sibford Gower, Steeple Aston, Swalcliffe, Tadmarton and Wroxton.

The Returning Officer has published a notice of election, meaning that candidates can now be nominated. A list of those chosen to stand will be published on the council website by 4pm on Wednesday April 6.

Important dates released ahead of upcoming elections in May - Polling Station in Bodicote (photo from Cherwell District Council)

For more information about the upcoming elections see the council's website here: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/info/11/elections/890/elections-2022

As well as voting in person at a polling station, people can choose to have a postal or proxy vote instead. A proxy vote lets electors choose a trusted person to vote on their behalf.

Those already registered to vote at their current address do not need to re-register, and polling cards are already being sent out to them. Polling cards show people where their polling station is and which elections are scheduled where they live.

Electors can apply for a postal vote by 5pm on Tuesday 19 April, or for a proxy vote by 5pm on Tuesday 26 April.

Important dates released ahead of upcoming elections in May - Polling Station in Bodicote (photo from Cherwell District Council)

When registering to vote it helps if people have their National Insurance numbers to hand. The deadline for people to register to vote is 11:59pm on Thursday 14 April.