Have your say on plan for major development in Chipping Norton

A development plan for east Chipping Norton which includes land allocated for 1,200 homes, a primary school and businesses is open for public consultation.

Public exhibitions on the East Chipping Norton Strategic Development Area will be taking place next month with residents encouraged to share their thoughts in an ‘issues’ consultation paper.

A Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) is being prepared to ensure development of the site is brought forward in a comprehensive and co-ordinated manner.

Jeff Haine, councillor for strategic housing and development at West Oxon District Council, said: “These proposals are extremely important for the future development of the town and we really want residents to express their views and influence the decisions that have to be made.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to participate in the consultation.”

All responses received will be taken into account by the council in preparing the draft SPD for further consultation in early summer 2019.

There will be two public exhibitions with council officers available to discuss any issues.

One will take place on February 6, from 2pm to 8pm, at Glyme Hall, while the other will happen on February 25, from 2pm to 8pm, at Chipping Norton Town Hall.

In addition, residents can either email planning.policy@westoxon.gov.uk or write to Planning Policy, West Oxfordshire District Council, New Yatt Rd, Witney, OX28 1PB.

The consultation runs until March 8.

Further information is on www.westoxon.gov.uk/spd or by calling the council’s planning policy team on 01993 861667.